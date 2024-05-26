The Egyptian government is planning to invest EGP 8 billion to establish six strategic warehouses for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, a government official told Asharq Business.

The warehouses’ construction is set for completion within the coming year, the official added.

On June 4th, 2023, the Egyptian Armament Authority, on behalf of the strategic warehouses company, signed a contract with the Orascom Weitz consortium to design, establish, and operate six central self-financed strategic warehouses for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment,

The warehouses will be distributed over six governorates, namely Cairo, Alexandria, Dakahlia, Qena, Minya, and Ismailia.

