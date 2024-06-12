Egyptian pharmaceutical distribution startup i'SUPPLY closed a pre-Series A funding round, bringing total funds raised to $2.50 million.

Investors in the round included Disruptech Ventures, OneStop Capital, Axian Investment CVC, and Egypt Ventures, according to a press release.

Ibrahim Emam, CEO and Co-Founder of i’SUPPLY, stated: “Our sights are set even higher as we strive to obtain a licence from the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority to meet the evolving financing needs of small and medium-sized pharmacies.”

Abdel Rahman Mansour, CEO of Egypt Ventures, said: “We are confident that i’SUPPLY’s innovative and fully digital platform will continue to significantly impact and develop the industry, by enhancing efficiencies and filling in gaps along the entire pharmaceutical supply chain.”

Malek Sultan, Co-Founder and Partner at DisrupTech Ventures, commented: “The financing of pharmacies has been a crucial and much-needed offering in the Egyptian market, and we fully support their endeavour to obtain the FRA licence.”

Since launching in 2022, i'SUPPLY's digital platform has processed over one million orders worth an estimated EGP 1 billion for 10,000 pharmacies and 200 distributors.

