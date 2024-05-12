UAE investments in the Egyptian market amounted to $30 billion before the unveiling of the Ras El-Hekma project, Asharq Business reported, citing the Secretary General of the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC) Jamal Aljarwan.

Aljarwan emphasized the longstanding commitment of the UAE to inject diverse investments into Egypt since the 1990s, recognizing Egypt as a crucial partner.

Speaking at the 13th AIM Investment Summit in Abu Dhabi, Al-Jarwan underscored that current total investments in Egypt surpassed $65 billion, positioning the North African nation as the UAE’s most pivotal partner and its second-largest investment market globally, trailing only behind the US.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).