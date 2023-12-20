The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to promote access of Egyptian drugs to the Nigerian market, a statement showed.

The MoU is part of the EDA’s efforts to exchange expertise with African nations in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and vaccines as well as its door-knocking endeavors to access African markets.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).