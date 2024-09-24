The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved publishing the disclosure form proposed by the Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceuticals Industries and Diagnostic Reagents’ (Rameda) board to decrease its issued and paid up capital via writing off 9.47 million treasury shares, as per a filing.

Hence, the capital shall be trimmed by EGP 2.368 million to EGP 375.866 million.

Rameda is an Egypt-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals.

It operates three fully independent factories at its plant, including 20 production lines capable of producing a wide range of general medicinal forms, namely eye drops, solid dosage forms, syrups, blow-fill-seal, and lyophilized vials, among others.

