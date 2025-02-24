Egypt - The Chairperson of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), Ali Ghamrawy, has met with a high-level delegation from Sandoz, a global pharmaceutical company, to discuss strengthening cooperation and localising the production of oncology drugs in Egypt.

The Sandoz delegation was headed by Cenkiz Zaim, Head of META (Middle East, Turkey, and Africa) at Sandoz, and included Sameh El-Bagoury, Head of Sandoz Egypt, and Ola Sadek, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Scientific Office Manager. Amani Gouda, Assistant to the Chairperson of the EDA for the Office Affairs, also attended the meeting.

The meeting served as a platform to announce Sandoz Egypt’s new regional head and was held within the framework of strengthening the strategic cooperation between the EDA and Sandoz in the pharmaceutical sector.

Discussions focused on expanding Sandoz’s presence in the Egyptian market, promoting joint collaboration, and exchanging views on strategic points such as localising the production of oncology drugs and the future of biosimilars. Opportunities and challenges in the sector were also reviewed.

The general vision for cooperation between the EDA and Sandoz Egypt was presented, with the aim of supporting innovation and enhancing patient access to advanced treatments, contributing to the development of the Egyptian health system and achieving drug security.

Ghamrawy welcomed the Sandoz delegation and praised the strong relationship between the two parties. He highlighted the EDA’s commitment to deepening relations with Sandoz Egypt and fostering an environment for increased investment in Egypt, particularly in localising the production of essential and innovative pharmaceuticals, specifically oncology drugs.

He explained that the EDA had seen significant progress in its digital infrastructure and that regulatory developments were enhancing investment opportunities. The EDA, he said, is providing all necessary facilities to support the work of industry partners within the Egyptian pharmaceutical system, in line with the Egyptian government’s objectives of achieving localisation and exporting abroad.

This cooperation is part of Sandoz’s commitment to supporting the health sector in Egypt and contributing to strengthening local manufacturing capabilities, in line with the Egyptian government’s strategy towards achieving self-sufficiency in vital and essential medicines.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

