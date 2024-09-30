Egypt - Vodafone Business has entered a partnership with Eva Pharma to provide advanced technological and smart healthcare solutions, supporting Eva Pharma's digital transformation, Al Mal News reported.

The collaboration aims to enhance healthcare services for doctors, pharmacists, and patients by offering innovative solutions.

Under the agreement, Vodafone Business will supply Eva Pharma with a range of products and services, including Microsoft 365, Azure, and cloud computing, to streamline operations and improve collaboration across departments.

The partnership also includes advanced communications solutions, such as high-speed internet and cybersecurity services, enabling Eva Pharma to better serve the medical community and its customers.

Additionally, Vodafone Business will provide security solutions from Palo Alto to safeguard Eva Pharma’s data and infrastructure, further strengthening its operations in the healthcare sector.

