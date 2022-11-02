Sales of passenger cars in Egypt dropped by 58.9% to 6,835 cars in September 2022, compared to 16,644 cars in the same month of 2021, Al Mal News reported on October 31st, citing a recent data issued by the Automotive Information Council (AMIC).

Nissan was the top seller in the Egyptian market in September, with a market share of 23%, representing 1,569 vehicles.

Chery was ranked second among the top sellers in the local market, with a market share of 21%, while BYD came in the third spot, with a market share of 10%.

MG came in the fourth place among the best-selling car brands in Egypt, with a market share of 9%.

Meanwhile, Chevrolet was ranked fifth in the top seller brands list in September, with a market share of 8%, accounting for 553 cars.

