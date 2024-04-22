The Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has mulled with officials from Mansour Automotive, the official General Motors (GM) dealer in Egypt, the possibility of manufacturing new vehicle models in the local market, a statement revealed.

The meeting also touched upon the company’s plans for future expansion in Egypt.

For his part, Mansour Automotive’s CEO Ankush Arora announced that the firm is working on manufacturing a new car model of the MG brand within the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 with foreign direct investments of $20 million.

He added that the project will create around 5,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Moreover, the company is putting the finishing touches to another two models of vehicles; a sedan and a microbus, in Egypt, with roughly $15 million in investments, Arora added.

The production of the two models is expected to commence by end-2025, he pointed out.

