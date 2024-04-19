The number of licensed vehicles in Egypt has reached 9.95 million at the end of 2023, up by 0.04% year on year (YoY) from 9.94 million, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced.

Cairo came in first place in terms of number of licensed vehicles with 2.6 million vehicles, followed by Giza with 1.4 million vehicles and Alexandria with 731,000 vehicles.

The licensed cars amounted to 5.6 million units, representing 55.8% of total vehicles, while the number of licensed buses came in at 172,400 or 1.7% of total vehicles.

However, the number of licensed trucks was 1.2 million, while trailers amounted to 94,900, representing 92.6% and 7.4%, respectively, of total vehicles.

