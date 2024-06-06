Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) and Abou Ghaly Motors have formed a strategic partnership to provide integrated transportation services in Madinaty. The collaboration was marked by the opening of a new Geely and Abou Ghaly Motors showroom in The Strip, Madinaty’s latest commercial centre.

As part of the agreement, Abou Ghaly Motors will become the official transportation provider for Madinaty residents, offering services such as the “London Cab” electric vehicle fleet and Sixt car rentals.

Omar Hisham Talaat, Chief Business Development Officer of TMG, stated that the partnership aligns with TMG’s strategy to attract leading companies to Madinaty and cater to the needs of residents and the surrounding areas. He highlighted The Strip’s strategic location and its comprehensive range of services.

Mohamed Abou Ghaly, President and CEO at Abou Ghaly Motors, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and their commitment to providing diverse transportation solutions.

Khaled Fathy, Head of the Commercial Sector at TMG, stated that The Strip project builds upon the success of the group’s previous commercial projects and aims to deliver exceptional transportation services to Madinaty residents.

Tamer Kotb, Vice President of the Automotive Sector at Abou Ghaly Motors, explained the partnership’s scope, including the provision of “London Cab” electric vehicles and Sixt car rentals. He noted that the electric vehicles align with AGM’s strategy to offer environmentally friendly transportation options.

The new showroom in The Strip covers 1,200 square meters and features dedicated sections for Geely vehicles and other AGM brands.

Abou Ghaly Motors is a leading automotive and integrated mobility solutions company in Egypt with over 40 years of experience. It represents brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Geely, and Subaru, among others.

Talaat Moustafa Group is a prominent real estate and tourism development company with a history of establishing integrated cities and residential communities across Egypt.

