Automotive sales in Egypt dropped by 14.2% year on year (YoY) to 6,281 units, Asharq Business reported, citing the monthly report from the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

Passenger cars constituted approximately 77% of the auto market’s total sales, reflecting a 15.7% YoY decline.

Meanwhile, bus sales plummeted by 35.2%, while truck sales saw a modest increase of around 10.5%.

The report also showed that car sales fell by around 2.3% YoY in the first five months of 2024, totaling 29,811 units.

