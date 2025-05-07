Arab Finance: Egypt’s balance of payment (BoP) recorded an overall deficit of $502.6 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, compared to $409.6 million in H1 of FY 2023/24, according to a report issued by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The current account deficit reached $11.1 billion, higher than $9.6 billion a year earlier. This was driven by a 47.4% surge in the trade deficit to $27.5 billion and a 21.2% plunge in services surplus to just $7.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the capital and financial account recorded a net inflow of $7.9 billion during July-December 2024, down from $8.4 billion during the same period in 2023.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Egypt registered a net inflow of $6 billion, while portfolio investments recorded a net outflow of $3.7 billion.

The non-oil trade deficit increased by 33.8% year-on-year (YoY) or 5.3 billion, hitting $20.8 billion in H1 of FY2024/25, compared to $15.6 billion. The oil trade deficit jumped to $6.7 billion from $3.1 billion.

Suez Canal transit receipts retreated by 62.3% YoY to $1.8 billion in the six-month period that ended on December 31st, 2024, versus $4.8 billion.

