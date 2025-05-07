Arab Finance: Nozha International Hospital (NINH) has reported a 37.92% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, registering EGP 39.400 million, compared to EGP 28.567 million, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 6th.

The company’s revenue surged to EGP 124.070 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, 2025, compared to EGP 103.156 million during the first three months of 2024.

Egypt-based Nozha International is a shareholding company operating in the field of healthcare facilities management.

The company manages and operates Al Nozha International Hospital, which provides general health and surgical services in the fields of internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatric, psychiatric, orthopedic, ophthalmology, and physical therapy.

