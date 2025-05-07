Tunis: A small Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sara Zafarani Zenzri approved Tuesday at the Kasbah a series of measures to improve the quality of air, sea and land transport services and administrative, digital and bureaucratic services, including exceptional discounts on air and sea tickets for the summer of 2025 for low-income families.

According to a statement from the Prime Ministry, the Cabinet has decided to guarantee exceptional discounts on Tunisian Shipping Company tickets for this summer for 4,000 people and 1,300 cars in each direction (Tunisia-Europe and Europe-Tunisia).

It also confirmed the allocation of 10,000 tickets by Tunisair at an exceptional differential fare of 60% of the approved fare.

It also approved the introduction by the Tunisian shipping company of low fares starting at 1,372 euros on the Marseilles route and 1,199 euros on the Genoa route, with several seats allocated on several journeys (fares for families of 3 people, including a child and an ordinary car).

According to the same source, the Tunisian community will benefit from several types of differential tariffs on tickets of the Tunisian Shipping Company during the high season, taking into account the number of family members, payment in instalments at the time of booking and the date of travel.

The meeting also decided to complete the development of the online platform for consular services (37 consular services) by 2025 through the installation of the e-Consulat information system and its extension to 21 missions abroad and the installation of an online appointment booking system, noting that any Tunisian citizen residing abroad can obtain a passport from any consulate, regardless of the country of residence.

The meeting stressed the need to ensure the continuity of services during the summer season of 2025 on all days of the week, including Saturdays, Sundays and national and religious holidays, at the tax office located next to the headquarters of the General Directorate of Borders and Aliens Police, so that passports can be issued to the Tunisian community living abroad on all days of the week and at all times.

He also decided to increase the number of buses operated by the TunisTransport Company from Tunis Carthage International Airport.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to strengthen coordination between the various ministries and structures concerned and to follow up on a daily basis in order to ensure the quality of transport services of all kinds, the quality of administrative, digital and debt services for all Tunisians, and the completion of all digitisation projects and the simplification of procedures for the benefit of individuals and investors.

Zenzri underscored the importance of working on the interconnection between the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Tunisia to enable the electronic payment of fines and tax stamps for various administrative services, in addition to urging the banking sector to create new savings tools and mechanisms and diversified financial products for the benefit of Tunisians living abroad.

