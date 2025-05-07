Arab Finance: Canal Shipping Agencies (CSAG) has reported a 66% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax during the first nine months of the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, recording EGP 945.194 million, compared to EGP 570.868 million, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 6th.

Revenues rose 21% YoY to EGP 93.503 million from July 1st, 2024, until March 31st, 2025, compared to EGP 77.072 million in the same period a FY earlier.

Canal Shipping is a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport that provides marine port services and shipping services to international commercial fleets.

The company operates four agencies, namely Aswan Shipping Agency, Assuit Shipping Agency, El Menia Shipping Agency, and Damanhour Shipping Agency.

