Arab Finance: Automotive sales in Egypt jumped by 4.3% month-on-month (MoM) to 10,600 units in February, up from 10,100 in January, according to data from the Automotive Marketing Information Council (Amic).

The uptick comes after a sharp 22% MoM drop in January, which interrupted a four-month rally that began in October following a summer slowdown.

Passenger cars led the monthly growth, with sales increasing 7.1% to 8,100 units.

Meanwhile, bus sales fell for the second straight month, down 11.7% to 616 units. Truck sales slipped 1.2% MoM to 1,800 units.

February auto sales also jumped 42.8% year on year (YoY), with all three segments posting gains.

Passenger car sales rose 39.2% YoY, bus sales increased 18.7% YoY, and truck sales surged 75.5% YoY.

