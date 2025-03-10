Automotive sales in Egypt plunged by 22% on a monthly basis to 10,100 units in January 2025, compared to 13,000 units in December 2024, according to the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

This marks the end of a four-month recovery in monthly car sales that commenced in October 2024, which broke a two-month streak of declines after four months of growth between April and July.

