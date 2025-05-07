Arab Finance: Sharkia National Food Company (SNFC) has reported net profits after tax of EGP 291,737 during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus net losses of EGP 3.662 million in the same quarter a year earlier, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 6th.

Net revenue declined to EGP 4.736 million during the first three months of 2025 from EGP 6.449 million during Q1 2024.

Sharkia National Food's main activities include feed manufacture and fattening cattle. The company operates three types of factories, such as poultry feed production factory, animal feed production factory, and cattle fattening farm.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).