Egypt’s automotive sales rose by 31.7% year on year (YoY) in December 2023 to 10,415 vehicles, versus 7,906 vehicles, Al Mal News reported, citing a report from the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

Passenger cars sales surged by 51.6% in December, hitting 8,372 vehicles.

Meanwhile, sales of trucks rose by 22.2% to 1,255 units, while sales of buses went down 41.8% to 788 units.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).