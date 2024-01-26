Egypt - WEG, a global motors and drives manufacturer, has recently completed the first delivery of three W22 280S/M 110kW 380V V1 vertical motors with IP67S degree of protection to the Mazareatoson Station in Egypt.

This newly achieved IP rating was met by WEG’s engineering team at its manufacturing site in Portugal. This first order of these vertical motors was placed with one of the largest pump manufacturers in the world, KSB.

This delivery represents a remarkable achievement in the area of electrical engineering. These motors are specially designed to guarantee protection against the effects of total immersion in water down to one metre deep, for a maximum period of 30 minutes, providing a safe and reliable solution for demanding environments.

Exceptional performance

The degree of protection of a product, represented by the IP index, is an international standardisation established by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) to classify the protection of electrical products against the ingress of dust and water. In the case of these motors, the IP67S rating guarantees exceptional performance in the most adverse conditions.

The sale and distribution of these motors was negotiated by WEG's distributor in Egypt, Index Power Solutions (IPS), as part of the company's supply chain strategy, where supplies are delivered directly to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), KSB.

With this pioneering supply, WEG reinforces its position as an innovative leader in the electric motor industry, bringing innovative solutions to world renowned customers. The introduction of IP67S motors to the market represents a significant step forward in WEG's commitment to excellence and safety of the corporation’s broad product range.

