RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Monday the recalling of 33,350 Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus vehicles because of a transmission defect that may cause the vehicle roll forward while in the neutral position, which increases the risk of an accident.



The recall impacts some 28,627 Toyota Land Cruiser 2020-2024 model vehicles, and 4,723 Lexus LX600 & LX500 2020-2024 model cars. The ministry called on users of those vehicles that come under the recall category to contact the local agent, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Company, over the toll-free number (8004400055) and Lexus over the toll-free number (8001220022), to make the necessary updates for the vehicles included in the recall, free of charge.



The Ministry of Commerce urged vehicle owners to verify whether the vehicle chassis number is included in the recall campaign through the Defective Products Recall Center website (Recalls.sa), and to contact the aforementioned company to make the necessary updates free of charge.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).