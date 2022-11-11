Egyptian Satellites (NileSat) (EGSA) registered a 48.92% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net profit after tax during the first nine months of 2022, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 10th.

The company’s net profit after tax rose to $30.243 million in January-September from $20.308 million in the same period a year earlier.

Operating revenue declined to $74.538 million in the nine months ended September 30th from $86.669 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

NileSat is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that offers services related to satellite radio and television broadcasting, in addition to broadband internet.

