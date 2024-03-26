Telecom Egypt’s ordinary general meeting (OGM) has approved the distribution of EGP 2.56 billion in cash dividends for 2023.

The ratified amount is equivalent to EGP 1.50 per share, according to a bourse filing.

Telecom Egypt registered a consolidated net profit of EGP 11.47 billion in 2023, up from EGP 9.18 billion in 2022.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to EGP 5.70 last year from EGP 4.61 in 2022.

