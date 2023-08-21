Cairo will host the first edition of the two-day annual Regional Sustainability and Development Forum on September 7th, according to an emailed press release.

The event will bring together social leaders, influencers in sustainability and community development in Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Lebanon, and a group of corporate community development experts.

The forum aims to discuss the current community challenges and potential opportunities for cooperation with the aim of developing regional initiatives that comply with sustainable development goals (SDGs).

It also aims to provide cooperation opportunities between civil society organizations, government entities, and private sector companies concerned with comprehensive development from across the region.

Moreover, it seeks to improve ways of learning in the field of sustainability and corporate community responsibility on the public and private scale, in addition to enlightening the youth about the new trends in designing development programs.

It also targets strengthening the role of pre-university education, especially technical education, to achieve the development goals amid the current economic challenges to support the production and manufacturing sectorsز

