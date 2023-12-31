Sustainability Forum Middle East is set to launch its second edition, a regional platform for climate action engagement, dialogue, and skills building, focusing on regional decarbonisation and "Achieving NetZero – Pathways to Accelerating Implementation".

The Forum will take place on January 8-9, at the Gulf Hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the presence of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Dr Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina.

The Forum expects participation from more than 500 senior decision makers from across sectors and regional and international sustainability experts.

The programme will look at the road to net-zero and the essential collaborations, funding and regulations required to accelerate the journey for businesses across sectors and the regional economies.

Importantly, on the agenda will also be highlights and outcomes from the COP 28 conference recently held in the UAE and its implications for MENA climate action.

The Forum, over its two days, will feature a number of keynote addresses and interactive panel sessions with participation from high-level speakers including senior government officials and business and climate leaders who will look at issues critical to achieving net-zero targets.

Featured speakers include executives from Acwa Power, Alba, APM Terminals Bahrain, Bank ABC, Bapco Energies, Boston Consulting Group, Central Bank of Bahrain, Deloitte, EY-Parthenon, Electricity &Water Authority (EWA), Expo City Dubai, HSBC, Infracorp, KPMG, Lucid Motors, Red Sea Global, Standard Chartered Bank, Zu’bi & Partners, among others.

The Forum will also include a series of workshops focused on helping companies develop strategies for lowering their carbon footprints and launching their own net-zero journeys. Workshops will be delivered by Deloitte, KPMG, The Sustainability Group, CFA Society Bahrain and PetroSkills.

Companies are encouraged to register for these knowledge-packed sessions, which will help participants come away with an enhanced understanding and insights on how to develop effective plans to decarbonise their business models and operations.

Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, says: “We’re excited to announce further details of the Forum and the dynamic programme of speakers, panels and workshops we have put together. We look forward once again to bringing together a diverse group of business leaders with climate and sustainability experts to discuss meaningful solutions for the complex energy and economic transition that lies ahead.”

Supporting the Forum are a group of partners dedicated to regional climate action. These include Lead Partners: Bank ABC and Infracorp, Strategic Partners: Tamkeen, Bapco Energies and Standard Chartered Bank, Forum Partners: APM Terminals Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and RepairYard (Asry), Zu’bi & Partners, The Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC) and American Chamber of Commerce, Bahrain, Official Carrier: Gulf air Group Media Partners: OGN, Asharq Business with Bloomberg, and BFT.

