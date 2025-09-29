The International Downstream Conference and Exhibition 2025 (IDCE 2025), hosted by Aramco, will return for its third edition from September 30 to October 2, 2025, at Exhibition World Bahrain, Bahrain.

The event will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and is led by the Gulf Downstream Association (GDA), the driving force behind the region’s downstream collaboration and growth.

Representing the collective support of five Gulf nations — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE — IDCE 2025 serves as a premier platform to advance industry development, share expertise, and enable participation in over $100 billion of investment opportunities across refining, petrochemicals, and sustainability.

The 2025 edition will feature a lineup of sponsors and industry partners, with Aramco as the Host Sponsor; SABIC and Bapco Energies as Strategic Sponsors; KPC, OQ, S-OIL, Arabian Fal, SASREF, SATORP, and ADNOC as Diamond Sponsors; and Al Haddad Motors as the Platinum Automotive Partner.

The IDCE 2025 Conference will deliver an agenda with more than 290 expert speakers across 130+ sessions, addressing the most critical themes shaping the global downstream sector — from macroeconomics, geopolitics, and regulations to downstream strategic discussions, decarbonisation, digitalisation and innovation, and the downstream value chain.

With S&P Global Commodity Insights, a leading independent provider of information, benchmark prices, and analytics for global energy and commodities markets, serving as a knowledge partner, attendees will gain access to strategic insights, practical expertise, and forward-looking perspectives essential for driving innovation and leadership in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

The programme will also feature Youth Pulse, a dedicated platform for students and young professionals to engage with industry leaders, participate in Youth Hub sessions, explore career pathways, and gain hands-on experience with real-world case studies and emerging technologies.

The IDCE 2025 Exhibition will gather over 150 top-tier companies and more than 9,500 industry leaders, solution providers, and decision-makers from 53 countries, creating a pivotal platform for innovation and business growth.

