Global Village will return on October 15, 2025, for Season 30 with new features and enhancements.

This season, guests can explore the new Gardens of the World, located between the Egypt and Iran pavilions, designed for leisurely strolls and relaxation.

Way Finding screens will help guests navigate the site, and new S30 Passports and stamping stations will make visits memorable. The Dragon Kingdom, an interactive experience with 11 themed rooms, will let guests help Ignis, the last dragon, recover his lost power through puzzles.

The Little Wonderers at Carnaval, a new attraction for kids, will feature indoor obstacle courses and slides in a vibrant setting. The Main Stage will be transformed to host an expanded lineup of live performances and cultural entertainment.

New ticket counter screens and LED signage will enhance navigation, while landscaping and Dragon Lake upgrades will refresh the area. The iconic dragon will feature new fire effects, and new arches will welcome guests at the Sharjah and Abu Dhabi entrances.

Fiesta Street will expand to showcase over 200 dining options, and the Railway Market will be renamed Dessert District for a modern aesthetic. The Indian Chaat Bazaar will have a new theme, and Happiness Street will feature a new canopy. The Road of Asia returns as Asia Boulevard, highlighting the continent's diversity.

These upgrades reflect Global Village’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences and creating “A More Wonderful World” for its guests.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

