KUWAIT CITY: The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Kuwait Salah Al-Maliki has said that the bilateral cooperation between Kuwait and Bahrain continues to grow and develop at all levels, which benefits both countries and their peoples. He stated this during a ceremony organized by the Embassy of Bahrain in Kuwait to celebrate the 53rd anniversary of Bahrain’s National Day and the 25th anniversary of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s reign. The ceremony was attended by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, senior officials, dignitaries, and heads of diplomatic missions in the country.

Ambassador Al-Maliki commended the strong and long-standing fraternal ties between Kuwait and Bahrain, which are continuously supported by the leadership of both countries. He affirmed the importance of continued cooperation to further strengthen the relationship for the mutual benefit of both nations and their people. Ambassador Al-Maliki explained that Bahrain is steadfastly advancing its foreign policy, which is rooted in principles of balance, moderation, cooperation, dialogue, and human coexistence. It is committed to enhancing international cooperation, promoting sustainable peace, advancing development, protecting human rights and freedoms, and preserving the environment, all of which contribute to Bahrain’s influential role on the international stage.

On this occasion, Ambassador Al-Maliki extended his heartfelt congratulations to the King of Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the people of Bahrain. Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei extended his warmest congratulations to Bahrain on its National Day.

He expressed his wishes for continued success, prosperity, and happiness for Bahrain and its people. Ambassador Zhang thanked the Bahraini Ambassador for the kind invitation, and highlighted the strong and distinguished relations between China and Bahrain, particularly through Bahrain’s involvement in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Optimism

He expressed optimism about further cooperation in various fields to drive development in the Gulf region. Ambassador Zhang described the Chinese-Gulf relations as strategic in serving the common interests of China and the GCC countries, and contributing to the establishment of security and stability in the region.

He stressed that China does not seek to expand its influence in the region but advocates for stability and joint development between China and the GCC states. Addressing the regional situation, Ambassador Zhang expressed concern over ongoing developments and called for the restoration of security and stability. He affirmed China’s respect for the choices of the region’s peoples and urged the international community to play an effective role in supporting the development and progress of the region’s countries.

In this regard, the Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Osama Shaltout highlighted the historical and deep-rooted relations between Egypt and Bahrain, which is evident from the frequent mutual visits between the two countries. He affirmed the importance of this long-standing relationship and the ongoing cooperation between them.

Regarding the visit of the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum to Kuwait to participate in the OAPEC meeting, Ambassador Shaltout described it as significant, as it is the first visit by the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum to participate in the ministerial meetings of the OAPEC. He referred to it as a historic occasion, as the organization has evolved and been restructured into the Arab Energy Organization, now encompassing oil, gas, and renewable energy in its work.

Ambassador Shaltout explained that the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum, during the visit, had the honor of meeting His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, and His Highness the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The minister also held bilateral talks with the Minister of Oil, the Chairman of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, the Minister of Energy of Qatar, the Minister of Oil of Algeria, and several Kuwaiti businessmen with investments in Egypt.

These discussions were productive and will further enhance support from Arab countries in the oil and gas sectors. Regarding Kuwaiti investments in Egypt, the ambassador affirmed that several ongoing projects are progressing and developing positively. Ambassador Shaltout concluded by extending his best wishes to Bahrain for continued progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Economic

In turn, the Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Kuwait Sinan Al-Majali explained that the visit of the Jordanian Crown Prince, Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, to Kuwait lasted for two days. During his visit, the Crown Prince met with His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad, held extensive talks with His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, and also met with economic and media officials. The visit was highly successful by all standards and Prince Hussein received a warm and welcoming reception, which he described as unsurprising given Kuwait’s longstanding hospitality.

Whenever the Jordanian Crown Prince visits Kuwait, he is treated like family. The visit was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two countries across various fields. On the subject of bilateral relations, Ambassador Al- Majali affirmed that all issues between Jordan and Kuwait are on the table, with a shared understanding and alignment on many matters, adding that there is constant coordination at all levels between the two nations.

Regarding regional issues, the Ambassador emphasized that the Palestinian cause has always been a top priority for both Jordan and Kuwait, with a convergence of views on all regional matters. On economic relations, he highlighted that Kuwait is considered Jordan’s most prominent partner among Arab countries, with the largest volume of investments from Arab nations. He expressed pride in this partnership and reiterated efforts to further increase these investments.

Ambassador Al-Majali concluded by extending his warmest congratulations and best wishes to the King of Bahrain, the Crown Prince, the Bahraini government and people, as well as to the Bahraini Ambassador to Kuwait on this special occasion. In addition, the Algerian Ambassador to Kuwait Ambassador Abdelkader Al-Hassani stated that the participation of the Algerian Minister of Energy in the OAPEC meetings held in Kuwait was highly successful. He highlighted the productive discussions between the minister and his Egyptian, Qatari, and Libyan counterparts, but noted that the minister did not meet individually with his Kuwaiti counterpart.

The ambassador explained that they briefly discussed future cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector upon his arrival and agreed to include this area of collaboration in the upcoming meetings of the joint bilateral committee, intending to strengthen the already distinguished relations between the two brotherly nations. He also revealed that an invitation had been extended to the Minister of Oil of Kuwait to visit Algeria, though a specific date has not been set, indicating that an official invitation would be sent in the coming days. Ambassador Al-Hassani concluded by offering his congratulations to the Bahraini Ambassador and all the embassy staff on the occasion of Bahrain’s National Day and the Silver Jubilee of King Hamad’s assumption of the throne.

