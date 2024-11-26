Tenmou, Bahrain’s pioneering angel investment firm, successfully concluded the ninth edition of the Middle East and North Africa Angel Investment Summit on Sunday.

The event, held in strategic partnership with Tamkeen, Al-Jabr Mena, Alba, and the Bahrain Development Bank, attracted over 300 participants from across the region and beyond.

The summit focused on fostering a thriving investment ecosystem by connecting investors with promising startups. Over 20 innovative startups presented their projects to a panel of experts, seeking funding and potential partnerships.

A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring industry leaders like Tenmou chairman Suhail Algosaibi, Hassan Haider of VC+, Mohammed Al Wahaibi of Al-Jabr Mena, and Ali Al Alawi of Unipal. The panel delved into critical topics including funding strategies, overcoming challenges, and the role of project studios in accelerating startup growth.

Mr Algosaibi expressed satisfaction with the summit’s success, emphasising its role in strengthening Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for entrepreneurship and innovation. He highlighted the importance of such events in fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem and driving economic growth.