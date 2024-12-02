Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak yesterday visited the Bahrain Animal and Agricultural Production Exhibition (Mara’ee 2024), held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad. The minister toured the exhibition, meeting farmers, breeders, and company representatives.

He visited the dates pavilion, featuring extensive Gulf participation, and reviewed its sections. He highlighted the importance of Gulf participation in Mara’ee 2024, reflecting the exhibition’s regional and international significance. He noted the progress in agriculture showcased in the seventh edition, which contributes to food security and enhances agricultural and animal production.

He expressed pride in the strong public turnout and engagement throughout the event.The minister also engaged with participants, including farmers, breeders, companies, and visitors, listening to their impressions and feedback on the exhibition.

