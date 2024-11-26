Farmers and breeders have commended the success of the Bahrain Animal Production Show (Mara’ee) in promoting agricultural and livestock development in Bahrain. Since its launch under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad, the exhibition has reflected strong governmental support, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for advancing national agricultural production.

This year’s show starts on Wednesday and continues until December 1 at Bahrain International Endurance Village in Zallaq.Participants highlighted Mara’ee as a valuable platform for boosting local agricultural and livestock production, facilitating the exchange of expertise, showcasing innovative technologies and providing investment and marketing opportunities.Peninsula Farms general manager Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa praised the royal patronage of the seventh edition of Mara’ee 2024.

He acknowledged ongoing governmental support for agricultural and livestock sectors and commended the efforts of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), chaired by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty and Supreme Council for Women president, for advancing development projects in the sector.Shaikh Rashid noted that Peninsula Farms aims to contribute to national food security by adopting innovative techniques.

Starting in 2012 with hydroponic cultivation of lettuce and tomatoes, the project expanded to traditional farming and livestock production, including goat and sheep meat, with a focus on sustainability and market growth. He described Mara’ee as one of the largest exhibitions supporting food security, encouraging investment and diversifying resources to benefit the national economy. He expressed optimism for enhanced collaboration with Bahraini farmers to strengthen local production.

Farmer Aqeel Mahdi Al Ajmi underscored the exhibition’s role as a platform for showcasing diverse agricultural products and innovations, contributing to local production and reducing reliance on imports.Farmer Jaafar Hassan highlighted Mara’ee’s significance in introducing advanced farming methods and fostering regional co-operation. He emphasised the need for Bahraini farmers to stay updated on modern techniques to enhance production and ensure sustainable food security.

