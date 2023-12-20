The Bahraini Farmers Market is undergoing a major revamp to develop its various facilities, says National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) secretary general Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa.

The 11th edition of the market will kick off on Saturday at the Budaiya Botanical Garden, as reported by the GDN yesterday.

The development work aims to improve the market’s various aspects and expand it so that it can accommodate the largest number of Bahraini farmers in a way that supports the local products and contributes to enhancing food security in Bahrain, Shaikha Maram said.

She indicated that the development plan of the market’s site is taking place in two phases.

The first phase has been completed. It included the development of the areas devoted to farmers, the traditional market, food and children, in addition to developing the bathrooms, the handicrafts, the entrances and parking spaces, she said.

Buses have also been provided to visitors from the parking areas to the market.

The second phase, to be implemented next month, will include the development of the lake, theatre, games area, training workshops and the palm oasis areas, she added.

The NIAD secretary general indicated that the infrastructure of the market has also been developed comprehensively, giving it a new identity, and providing more facilities to farmers and visitors, which will offer the latter a unique shopping experience.

She explained that electrical generators have been replaced with electricity, which now covers the entire market, adding that shopping aisles have been developed and maintained, and 12 more bathrooms have been added.

She noted that the existing restrooms have been maintained, and special bathrooms for people of determination have been added.

Shaikha Maram stressed that the development and modernisation will benefit all aspects of the market, which will create a new visual identity, commensurate with its importance as an event aimed at supporting national products, developing the agricultural sector and consolidating the kingdom’s food security.

Shaikha Maram

The officials pointed out that visitors to this year’s edition will have a different experience, as the capacity of the parking lots has been increased to accommodate the largest possible number of visitors, transportation buses will be provided, and chairs and shaded seating areas have been increased.

The interactive and entertainment experience of various activities and spaces have also been developed, she said, noting that seven new areas have been added to market, including the palm oasis, games, a theatre, an area for children, an improved entrance area and the training workshops areas.

Thirty-three farmers’ pavilions have been developed, four new sections for nurseries have been created, 15 new pavilions for small projects and productive families have been established, Shaikha Maram said.

The craftsmen’s area has also been developed and 17 new platforms for restaurants have been added, she said.

Shaikha Maram affirmed that the revamp reflects the interest of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in boosting the kingdom’s agricultural sector, which also enjoys the constant follow-up of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty King Hamad and chairperson of the NIAD advisory council.

Shaikha Maram expressed confidence that the 11th edition will achieve outstanding success.

It will also confirm the importance of co-operation among the relevant authorities to support the kingdom’s food security, she added.