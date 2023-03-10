PHOTO
Bahrain's iGA launches Botanical Atlas project
The implementation of this project contributed to the production of 48 detailed maps of plant biomarkers at a rate of 12 maps for each indicator during 2019, and the identification of areas that plants suffer from lack of water throughout the year, and areas with abundant water and other outputs such as chlorophyl and nitrogen have been identified
March 10, 2023
