Ten thousand seedlings will be distributed yearly to schools as part of efforts to educate students on farming, create a healthy environment and reduce the effects of pollution and carbon emissions.

Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Environment Wael Al Mubarak announced the initiatve as he joined Education Minister Dr Mohammed Mubarak Juma to launch an afforestation campaign that covers public and private schools.

The launch ceremony was held at Al Malkiya Primary Intermediate Boys School, in the presence of ministries’ officials and chairmen of municipal councils.

During the ceremony, Al Mubarak announced that prizes would be given to schools which best engage in the afforestation campaign.

He noted that the campaign aims to support national efforts to build students’ capabilities in the fields in afforestation and public cleanliness.

He stressed the need to adhere to national plan to reach zero neutrality by 2060, and to double the number of trees by 2035, in implementation of the directives of the Government headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The minister of education also stressing the importance of valuing agriculture, spreading green spaces and improving the environment in educational institutions, through curricula, activities and events engaging students.

He noted that the campaign features workshops and field visits for students who will also be take part in afforestation projects in Bahrain.

He pointed out that the names of students will feature on the trees they will plant in their respective schools.

The campaign will cover public and private schools in the four education areas, noting that seedlings would distributed to schools at the beginning of the academic year

A group of students from Al Malkiya Primary Intermediate Boys School staged a theatrical show stressing the importance of protecting the environment. An exhibition showcasing students’ projects is also being held.