Al Salam Bank has announced its strategic partnership with Informa Markets, the world’s leading exhibition organiser, securing its position as the official and exclusive banking and financial sponsor for Jewellery Arabia 2024.

As the exclusive banking and financial partner, Al Salam Bank will elevate the Jewellery Arabia experience for its clients. This includes a dedicated entry lane for Al Salam Bank cardholders, exclusive parking for VIP clients and an on-site mini-branch featuring two ATMs, a bank statement said.

Through this exclusive collaboration, Al Salam Bank has appointed CrediMax to manage all point-of-sale (POS) and payment solutions, overseeing complete payment operations for exhibitors at Jewellery Arabia 2024. CrediMax will leverage its extensive expertise to deliver seamless services, including onboarding exhibitors and merchants, conducting due diligence, and deploying POS terminals or any other required payment solutions.

Additionally, CrediMax will handle reconciliation and merchant settlements, while co-ordinating with remittance providers to facilitate currency exchange and support the acceptance of local and international payment cards on all terminals. CrediMax will also provide exhibitors with dedicated client support, logistical resources, and onsite staff to ensure smooth operations throughout the event.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Al Salam Bank Retail Banking head Mohammed Buhijji said: “This collaboration represents a significant step in enhancing the experience for exhibitors and visitors alike at this prestigious event. Our partnership with Informa Markets aligns with our shared commitment to providing a sustainable, innovative environment that serves the diverse needs of all stakeholders.

“We aim to create a seamless and enriching experience through streamlined commercial operations, responsive support, and comprehensive client services. This dedication reflects our commitment to offering an exceptional banking experience.”

Informa Markets Bahrain general manager Mohammed Ebrahim said: “As a leading regional platform showcasing the finest jewellery and watch collections, connecting more than 43,000 visitors with more than 650 exhibitors, our partnership with Al Salam Bank aims to create a seamless journey for our visitors.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to our strategic partner for their continued support as we look forward to having their services improve the onsite experience for exhibitors and visitors during this year’s exhibition.”