Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate developer in Bahrain, is set to showcase its wide array of residential and investment real estate projects across its master plan at the Cityscape Bahrain, the largest real estate event in the kingdom.

The premier event is being organized by the Bahrain's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in partnership with Informa Markets, at Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir.

To be held from November 26 to 30, the latest edition of the exhibition will also feature a real estate conference focusing on a number of prevalent topics in the regional real estate sector, including architecture, infrastructure, and methods of achieving sustainability in the industry.

Cityscape Bahrain will encompass more than 40 participating organizations, with an expected turnout of over 10,000 visitors.

One of the largest international events in real estate development, Cityscape Bahrain serves as the ideal platform for connecting attendees looking for real estate solutions and potential investors with specialists in the field, said the organisers.

The event will include panel discussions that address trending topics in the world of real estate, as well as showcasing the latest destinations and developments.

Cityscape also aims to promote new real estate projects in Bahrain, highlighting the investment scene in the Kingdom and driving progress and development in the real estate sector.

Commenting on the occasion, Diyar Al Muharraq CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Alammadi said: "We are proud to be participating for the third consecutive year in the biggest real estate event in Bahrain. Through our participation, we hope to showcase our exceptional array of residential and investment real estate projects across our master plan."

"We also look forward to sharing experiences and building relationships with leading real estate developers taking part in Cityscape both within and outside of the kingdom," stated Alammadi.

"At Diyar Al Muharraq, we continue to reinforce our national contributions and role in the community by participating in key events that aim to elevate Bahrain’s position in the regional and global real estate landscape," he added.

