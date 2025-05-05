Egypt - Al-Borouj Misr Developments has announced an ambitious investment plan worth EGP 60bn for 2025, launching four new real estate projects in key locations including the North Coast and New Cairo.

The company introduced the first two projects during a high-profile event attended by Emirati investors, leading Egyptian business divs, and over 1,500 real estate marketers.

Chairperson Hazem El Sherif stated that the new developments are designed to establish integrated urban communities that respond to evolving market needs, incorporating residential, commercial, administrative, and touristic components. One of the newly announced projects is being developed in partnership with Organi Group, marking a significant collaboration in Egypt’s tourism real estate sector.

El Sherif added that Al-Borouj Misr is targeting sales exceeding EGP 25bn in 2025 and plans to invest more than EGP 4bn in construction during the same period. The company currently holds a land portfolio exceeding one million square meters and is planning to expand into West Cairo as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Vice Chairman Mohamed Assy explained that the four projects reflect a new phase in the company’s expansion approach. Among them is FCC New Cairo, a commercial and administrative complex located in Fifth Settlement, and 6ixty Heliopolis, a mixed-use development in Heliopolis that has already recorded strong early sales. These developments were designed in collaboration with top-tier architectural firms and consultants, including Yasser Al Beltagy Architects, Raef Fahmi Architects, and international hospitality and service brands such as Movenpick, Accor, and CBRE.

Al-Borouj Misr is also preparing to launch two additional projects: Bianchi North Coast, a coastal development in partnership with Organi Group and UAE-based Asba Company, and the Villar Project – North 90, a mixed-use development in New Cairo. Both projects are designed to cater to diverse market segments and are supported by flexible pricing structures and tailored payment plans.

Karim Kalila, Sales Director at Al-Borouj Misr, noted that extensive market research has informed the planning and design of these projects to ensure they meet the needs of investors and high-end residential buyers. He emphasized that the company is committed to sustaining its strong market position by delivering practical, high-quality projects with competitive value propositions.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt