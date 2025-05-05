Egypt - The Ministry of Local Development announced on Sunday that the “Mashrou’ak” (Your Project) initiative has financed 213,689 projects across Egypt since its launch in 2015, with total funding exceeding EGP 32.4bn.

The programme has helped generate approximately 1.428 million job opportunities nationwide, establishing itself as a cornerstone of local economic support and sustainable development.

This announcement comes as part of the government’s broader efforts to promote economic empowerment—particularly among youth and women—and to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across all governorates.

Mashrou’ak has continued to attract growing interest from young entrepreneurs, thanks to its streamlined procedures, technical support, and strong coordination with partner banks. The initiative has proven especially effective in reducing unemployment rates in underserved areas by turning innovative ideas into viable, income-generating ventures.

Minya, Sohag, and Beni Suef have emerged as the top-performing governorates in terms of the number of projects financed. Minya alone has implemented 23,400 projects, with loans exceeding EGP 3.3bn and generating 157,400 jobs. Sohag followed closely with 23,200 projects backed by EGP 4.3bn in funding, creating 153,900 jobs. Beheira ranked third, with 19,200 projects financed through EGP 1.8bn in loans, resulting in 101,800 job opportunities.

Minister of Local Development Manal Awad stated that the programme currently operates through 260 offices nationwide. These offices provide a range of services to applicants, including technical and administrative training, feasibility studies, and temporary licenses pending final approvals. Such support ensures that entrepreneurs can make full use of the services and launch sustainable businesses.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt