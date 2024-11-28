Devji Aurum, one of the oldest fabricators of exquisite jewellery, has collaborated with leading Welsh fashion designer Jayne Pierson and go-to-market advisory firm nuForj to launch its limited edition of rare set of collars, cuffs, earrings and rings under the Gwenllian Collection in Bahrain.

The new collection was unveiled at Jewellery Arabia 2024 by the British Ambassador to Bahrain, Alastair Long.

The region's largest jewellery and watch show, Jewellery Arabia 2024, kicked off yesterday (November 26) and will run for the next three days bringing together some of the leading international and local brands to Bahrain.

Speaking at the unveiling, Ambassador Long said: "The United Kingdom and Bahrain share a passion for arts and culture. The British fashion industry is world renowned for its creativity and innovation throughout history. The Welsh have made a significant contribution to that heritage, and I am delighted Jayne Pierson has brought that creativity to Bahrain."

The Gwenllian Collection is a limited edition and rare set of collars, cuffs, earrings and rings. The items are exquisitely crafted in Welsh gold, diamonds, precious lapis, and malachite and feature Welsh triskelion motifs and Celtic knots, each signed by Jayne Pierson, serialized, and intended to be worn as an amulet to protect the wearer.

This is the first time in Devji Aurum’s over 70-year history that it has formed a design collaboration from outside the region and with the caliber of a renowned designer as Pierson.

Devji Aurum CEO Mahesh Devji said Pierson’s evocatively Welsh designs meshed with his company’s own legacy.

"We believe jewellery should not simply be adornments – they should be time capsules that tell stories from the soul. Indeed, Jayne’s designs tell timeless stories of Welsh ages past that also speak to us in modern times, reflecting the spiritual heart of Welsh culture. They are truly fantastic," he stated.

The Gwenllian Collection builds on Pierson’s reputation for avant-garde design inspired by Celtic mythology, Welsh heritage, and a blending of history and the future.

It was named for Gwenllian ferch Gruffydd, a 12th-century Welsh warrior princess, the only known medieval era woman known to have led a Welsh army into battle.

"In working with Mahesh’s team, I really loved the emotional intensity of the collaboration, both parties approaching it without any preconceived notions of where it might lead us," remarked Pierson.

"I am really excited by the collision of cultures represented by this collection – Welsh, Arabian and Indian. The end result are pieces that are incredibly meaningful and people just become overwhelmed with emotion simply trying them on," she added.

Rudy N. Vogel, Managing Principal, nuForj, said: "Knowing the uncommon vision and craftmanship of Mahesh and the distinctive creativity and novel design of Jayne, I knew from the start that the outcome of this utterly unique collaboration would result in something very special that is the Gwenllian collection."

