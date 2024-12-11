KUWAIT -- The first event of the Thought Leadership Circle events series, co-hosted by Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and The Business Year (TBY), brought together on Tuesday visionary leaders and innovators at the prestigious Chairman's Club at KIPCO Tower, to explore transformative strategies for Kuwait's digital and economic evolution.

Themed "Accelerating Technology and AI Implementation," the event featured an exceptional lineup of speakers, including Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of State for Communication Affairs, who provided a keynote address on driving Kuwait's digital transformation.

Al-Omar stressed the Ministry's efforts into "building a Digital Kuwait, leveraging technology to drive economic growth, improve quality of life, and achieve sustainable development, all in alignment with Kuwait's Vision 2035." During the welcoming remarks, Mohammed Yousef Mulla Yaqoub, Assistant Director General for Business Development at KDIPA, underscored the significance of collaboration. He articulated, "KDIPA firmly believes in the transformative power of collaboration to unlock opportunities.

This gathering exemplifies the synergies that can be realized when the public and private sectors unite with a common vision." Sheikh Ahmad Duaij Jaber Al-Sabah, Chairman of Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), noted that despite some challenges, such as regulation and data privacy, Kuwait has made "remarkable strides in adopting AI and Big Data technologies, with various sectors integrating AI into their operations."

Other distinguished speakers included Eng. Abdullah Khaled Al-Ajmi, Acting Chairman of CITRA; Hessah Al-Muzaini, Manager of Information systems and operations at Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK);Nawaf Al-Gharabally, CEO of Zain Kuwait; Esam Al-Kheshnam, CEO of KNET; Ammar Abdullah Boumijdad, Country Head of Mashreq Bank Kuwait; Mohammed Al-Kharafi, COO of NBK; Shaymaa Al-Terkait, Country Manager of Google Cloud; and Sundus Bushahri, Managing Director of SAP Kuwait.

Key discussion points included strategies for leveraging digital payments, AI technologies, and innovative tools to drive economic growth, enhance sustainability, and improve workforce readiness. The dialogue fostered meaningful collaborations between the public and private sectors, emphasizing the need for a secure and inclusive approach to Kuwait's digital transformation.

The event was made possible with the support of partners and sponsors including Zain, KBA, Mashreq, KNET, ITL World, and the Chairman's Club.

This exclusive roundtable marks the beginning of a three-part series, with future events scheduled for January and February 2025.

