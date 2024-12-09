.

MUSCAT: Under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Ali al Muttawa, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for Urban Planning, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning hosted the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Forum.

The event brought together specialists and stakeholders from both public and private sectors, aiming to exchange expertise, explore cutting-edge GIS technologies, and underscore their pivotal role in sustainable urban development and efficient resource management.

The forum highlighted several key objectives, including emphasising the critical role of GIS in analysing spatial data and supporting strategic decision-making for sustainable development, exploring innovative solutions using advanced digital tools and technologies to tackle spatial challenges, and sharing local and international experiences through discussions on innovative projects that enhance geographic infrastructure.

The forum also featured a series of working papers that delved into the latest GIS applications and initiatives. These included demonstrating how GIS supports urban planning and sustainability through precise data analysis and showcasing applications that streamline addressing systems, improving accessibility for citizens and residents.

Other topics discussed were illustrating AI’s role in enhancing data accuracy and analytical capabilities, reviewing the ministry’s experience in leveraging 3D technologies for efficient port planning and management, and transitioning basic maps from Clarke1880 to WGS84 for improved accuracy and global alignment. Detailed surveys in historic areas like Al Hamra to gather precise data were also highlighted.

Launching automated systems to ensure continuous improvement in spatial data quality and achieving a 93.9 per cent information security index rating—reflecting a commitment to secure data management — were also discussed.

A significant milestone of the forum was the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and Oman Data Park. Represented by Dr Mohammed bin Ali al Muttawa and Eng Maqbool bin Salim al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, the agreement aims to elevate GIS infrastructure by transitioning the ministry’s main data centre to a secure cloud environment, establishing systems to ensure data integrity and operational continuity during crises and facilitating advanced government services that meet modern demands.

The GIS Forum marks a critical step in the Sultanate of Oman’s digital transformation journey, integrating modern technology with geographic information systems to achieve comprehensive sustainable development. By fostering collaboration and innovation, the event reinforces the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a leader in resource management and urban planning.

