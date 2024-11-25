KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) recently concluded its participation in International Fraud Awareness Week, running a comprehensive anti-fraud awareness campaign on its social media platforms, in addition to launching numerous initiatives to raise banking awareness. This initiative comes as part of KIB’s continuous support of the “Let’s Be Aware” (Diraya) financial awareness campaign, which aims to promote financial literacy across diverse segments of the community to help protect them from falling victim to fraud.

Commenting on the occasion, Basil Al-Suwaidan, General Manager of the Information Security, Privacy and Anti-Fraud Department, said: “We are delighted with the enthusiastic engagement and responses from our customers and the community throughout the week-long anti-fraud campaign. Our primary goal was to empower individuals with the knowledge needed to protect their financial assets, and we believe we've made a significant impact in achieving that goal.”

Throughout the campaign, KIB focused on empowering its customers and the community with the tools needed to safeguard against deceitful tactics and various forms of fraud, including phishing attacks, identity theft, and online payment fraud. To this end, the Bank published a series of informative social media posts that shed light on prevalent fraudulent activities, both in the digital world and beyond. These posts also detailed the heightened security measures implemented by financial institutions to safeguard customers’ assets and data, ensuring the security of their online banking transactions. In addition, the Bank’s social media content featured modern strategies to counter cyberattacks, data breaches, phishing attempts, and network or app piracy.

Reinforcing KIB’s dedication to its customers' financial well-being, Al-Suwaidan stated: “Our commitment to our customers extends beyond providing financial services; it encompasses ensuring their financial security as well. We understand the increasing threat of fraud in the digital world, and we are determined to continue being a part of the solution.”

As KIB wrapped up its participation in the campaign, Al-Suwaidan called on the public to engage with KIB’s social media posts on information security and protection. He also called on the Bank’s customer to report any fraud or breach attempts instantly, as well as any unusual banking activity, by calling 1866866.

