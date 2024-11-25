KUWAIT CITY: Warba Bank, a leading provider of innovative Sharia-compliant banking services in Kuwait, announced its diamond sponsorship of the Erab International Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses. The event, which runs until November 30, 2024, at the Arabian Horse Center "Bait Al-Arab," celebrates purebred Arabian horses' rich heritage and cultural significance through various competitions and engaging activities.

Warba Bank’s participation in this festival underscores its commitment to preserving cultural identity and national heritage. As part of its ongoing efforts to engage with the community, the bank actively participates in events that align with its values. Warba Bank will host its pavilion at the festival, allowing visitors to interact with the bank’s representatives and learn more about its wide range of products and services, tailored to meet the needs of diverse customer segments.

Warba Bank's Chief Marketing and Corporate Communication Officer, Dr. Mohammad Barakat, said: "The Erab International Festival is not just a celebration of Arabian horses but a reflection of the values of authenticity and pride in our cultural heritage. At Warba Bank, we believe that supporting such events strengthens bonds within the community and helps preserve our cultural legacy. Our sponsorship reaffirms our commitment to being present in culturally significant spaces. This dedication is mirrored in our approach to providing Sharia-compliant banking services of the highest quality to meet the aspirations of our customers."

Dr. Barakat added that Warba Bank will be at the festival throughout its duration, which ends on Saturday, November 30. The festival promises an exceptional experience over ten days, featuring unique events such as competitions, dressage championships, purebred Arabian horse contests, and equestrian skills shows. Daily performances by professional horse riders will also allow attendees to connect with the foundational elements of equestrian sports.

The Erab International Festival is a unique platform to celebrate the Arabian horse, a timeless symbol of authenticity, pride, and solidarity. Through this partnership, Warba Bank continues to support meaningful initiatives that enrich cultural identity and help preserve Kuwaiti heritage.

Having achieved significant milestones quickly, Warba Bank has acquired a leading position as a provider of innovative digital banking services to individuals and businesses. The Bank is also one of the local banks with the highest number of shareholders, further strengthening its commitment to serving every segment of the local community.

