Muscat – The General Secretariat of the Tender Board has announced tenders for the third and fourth phases of the Sinaw-Mahout-Duqm Road Improvement Project, which spans 132km across North Sharqiyah and Al Wusta governorates.

The new tenders follow the completion of the project’s first and second phases. The third section, covering approximately 83km, will stretch from Al Jawbah Roundabout in Mahout to Duqm. It will be a single carriageway with two traffic lanes, each 3.75m wide, along with 2.5m asphalt shoulders and 2m earth shoulders on both sides. The section also includes the construction of a roundabout for the village of Khalouf to enhance traffic movement in the area.

The fourth section, around 49km in length, will extend from the Saraab area to the boundaries of the Duqm Special Economic Zone near Nafun. The road is planned to run parallel to the existing route, allowing for future expansion into a dual carriageway. Certain segments will remain open to traffic during construction to reduce diversions.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has prioritised this project as part of broader efforts to upgrade Oman’s road infrastructure. The road is expected to improve connectivity between North Sharqiyah and the Duqm Special Economic Zone, boosting commercial activity, tourism, and economic development in the region.

