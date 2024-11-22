KUWAIT-- The faculty of architecture at Kuwait University hosted on Thursday the visual exhibition "the design of Kuwait pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan" in collaboration with the Ministry of Information. The acting KU rector Dr. Usama Al-Saeed said in a statement during the exhibition, held at the conventions hall at Sabah Al-Salem University compound, that Expo Osaka due next year would be an opportunity to present creative talents.

Dr. Imad Al-Gattan, member of the Expo technical team, said in his address that the Kuwaiti pavilion at the forecast event would depict collective action and fruitful cooperation between the university and the ministry if information.

Kuwait's participation in Expo 2025 is in line with its national norms, as it has always played a leading role in human resources development, he said, noting that Kuwait was the first country in the Gulf that had adopted free teaching.

Expo 2025, he added would be an opportunity to present Kuwait's adherence to the vision 2035 development strategy and shed light on its abilities to empower individuals to build a society based on innovation values and cooperation.

Dr. Adel Al-Mu'men, the acting rector of the Faculty of Architecture, said in a his statement that such exhibitions constitute a platform to display creative designs.

For his part, the general commissioner of the State of Kuwait to Expo Osaka, Salem Al-Watyan, said today's visual exhibition was held in implementation of instructions by the Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and the ministry's strategy.

He revealed that Kuwait's moto at Expo Osaka would be "the minaret of the future," with the subtitle, "empowering individuals," a message to back up human beings.

