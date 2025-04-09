Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of UAE Chambers, said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India has contributed to strengthening the developing relations between the two countries and transforming them into a multi-dimensional partnership, with business being one of its fundamental pillars.

He added that non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and India reached a record US$56.1 billion in the second year of the CEPA's entry into force in May 2022, marking a 10.1 percent increase compared to the first year.

Bin Salem stated that both countries are working to raise trade volumes to US$100 billion by 2030, reflecting the depth of their economic ties.

He affirmed that the UAE Chambers remains committed to advancing UAE-India trade relations and boosting business collaboration to globally competitive levels.