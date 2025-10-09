The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), announced today that the second edition of the DFSA–HKMA Joint Climate Finance Conference will take place on 26th November in Dubai.

As the flagship initiative of the DFSA-HKMA partnership to support and enable climate finance in the Middle East and Asia, this year’s conference will focus on “Transforming Tomorrow: Harnessing Green Finance for Sustainability”. It will reflect the shared commitment of Dubai and Hong Kong – two of the world’s most dynamic financial hubs – to shape the future of global finance through innovation, resilience, and cross-border collaboration.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said, “As we look to the future, our partnership with the HKMA reflects a shared commitment to shaping a more connected, resilient, and forward-looking global financial landscape. ‘Transforming Tomorrow’ is more than a theme – it is a call to action aligned with the ambition of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to advance sustainable finance and innovation on a global scale.”

Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA, said, “The Joint Climate Finance Conference is another step forward in strengthening the Asia-Middle East Corridor to facilitate capital and knowledge flows, to support the sustainable development of our regions and beyond, leveraging the roles of Hong Kong and Dubai as finance and innovation centres. We look forward to continuing to deepen our collaboration with the DFSA, in climate finance and other areas.”

The conference will feature a fireside chat between Steward and Darryl Chan, Deputy Chief Executive of the HKMA, focusing on how technological innovation, policy frameworks, and cross-sector collaboration can unlock the full potential of climate finance, catalysing capital flows toward sustainable projects and accelerating the global transition to net zero.

High-profile speakers will engage in panel discussions on topics such as opportunities for greening the Asia-Middle East Corridor and how tokenisation can drive global transition.

The conference will also provide a deep dive into the findings of the DFSA-HKMA joint research on the role of sustainable debt in scaling up climate finance in emerging markets.