Qatar Chamber has recently participated in the ‘First Gulf-Egyptian Business Forum’, organised by the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) and the Federation of the Gulf Co-operation Council Chambers (FGCCC) under the theme ‘Business – Partnership – Investment’.

The chamber’s delegation included board members Ali bin Abdullatif al-Misnad and Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli.

The chamber also participated in the forum’s accompanying exhibition with a pavilion to promote the Made in Qatar 2023 exhibition. The delegation invited businessmen participating in the forum to visit Made in Qatar, which is scheduled to take place from November 29 to December 2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The two-day forum included five panel discussions that addressed investment opportunities in real estate, agriculture, food industries, tourism, and industrial integration in electricity, water, and renewable energy fields.

It highlighted Gulf-Egyptian co-operation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, and digital communications, as well as collaboration in training, exchanging technological experiences, and education.

Al-Misnad addressed the fifth session titled ‘Co-operation in the Areas of Training, Sharing of Technological Expertise, and Education’, where he emphasised that Qatar continues its commitment to developing a knowledge-based economy. The country is also actively working to enhance its educational system to not only match but, in some cases, surpass the best in the world.

He also affirmed that Qatar has become the hub of higher education in the region, indicating that efforts in that sector had led to Qatar’s topping the list of Arab States in the World Education Quality Index issued by the World Economic Forum in Davos 2021. Qatar had ranked fourth globally and first among Arab nations in terms of quality education.

Al-Misnad emphasised that the education sector’s contribution to GDP increased from 1.3% in 2012-2013 to 3.3% in 2018 and 2019, reflecting the state's heightened focus on education.

He noted that in Qatar’s 2023 budget, the country allocated QR18.1bn to the education sector, constituting 9% of the overall budget. Additionally, $1.4bn was allocated for research funding by Qatar’s National Research Fund.

Al-Misnad cited reports prepared by the country’s relevant authorities, stressing that Qatar’s private school industry has the potential to reach QR8.7bn in 2023.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).