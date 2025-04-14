Arab Finance: Egypt aims to attract $2 billion in new Qatari investments in 2025, with an additional $6 billion anticipated between 2026 and mid-2027, an unnamed government official told Asharq Business.

This year’s investments are expected to target real estate development, tourism, industry, ports, logistics zones, financial services, and food security.

Qatari investments in Egypt reached $618.5 million during fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, up from $548.2 million a FY earlier.

Egyptian investments in Qatar nearly doubled to $171.5 million in the same period, compared to $86.8 million a year earlier.

The remarks come as President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi begins a Gulf tour that includes Qatar and Kuwait. The visit aims to bolster economic ties, enhance investment cooperation, and discuss regional issues, including efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

